Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210) again as a couple after his divorce with Megan Fox, photos confirm

Out of celibacy ! Brian Austin Green is back as a partner since her divorce, and here are the photos that confirm this.

While nobody expected it, Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox had announced their divorce last may. A real shock to their fans. After ten years together and three children, the two lovebirds have decided to separate permanently, in order to rebuild their lives, each one by his side. As well, the actress has recasée with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly. And if one believes that the actor hoped to win back his ex-wife, that the time is long. The star of Beverly Hills, 90210 also found the shoe to your foot in the person of Tina Louise, a doll from australia. And one thing is for sure, that did not leave.

As you can see in photos revealed by the british newspaper Daily MailBrian Austin Green attends now the beautiful Tina Louise. This Monday, July 12, 2020, the couple have been seen hand-in-hand during a trip to Agoura Hills, California. For the occasion, the actor and his new girlfriend went to lunch with your partner at Sage Vegan Bistro, before heading out together, more smiling than ever. The evidence of the beautiful complicity that exists between them. And to learn more about the sentimental life of Brian Austin Green, here are more details about his relationship with Tina Louise.