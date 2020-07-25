Brian Austin Green Dumped By New Girlfriend, Reasons For Breakup Revealed

It’s finish ! Brian Austin Green was dumped by his girlfriend and we reveal the reasons for this breakup.

Freshly separated, Brian Austin Green got into a relationship with the pretty Tina Louise. The two lovebirds have also been seen very complicit during romantic outings. But while we thought them part to last, their break has just been announced. According to information reported by TMZ , it was the Australian supermodel who made the decision to break up with the actor, after only a month of relationship. The reason ? The young woman could not stand the hatred and the sharp criticism she received from fans of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. A constant harassment which would then have pushed her to put a definitive end to her romance with the actor. But the details don’t end there.

Also according to the tabloid, Tina Louise made the choice to separate from Brian Austin Green because they did not have the same expectations. If the model was looking for something serious, the Beverly Hills 90210 star wanted a light romance. However, there is no tension between the two celebrities. According to the confidences of a source, the pretty blonde thinks the actor is “a good guy going through a difficult time and who needs to focus on himself.” You will understand, the two main stakeholders are on good terms. Elsewhere in the news, know that Megan Fox was convinced that she would fall in love with Machine Gun Kelly to believe her first confidences on the beginning of their relationship.