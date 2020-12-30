CELEBRITIES

Brian Austin Green forgets Megan Fox and already has a new love

Posted on

The 90210 actors would be in a new relationship with Sharna Burgess, from Dancing with the Stars.

Hollywood star Brian Austin Green appears to have left his ex-wife Megan Fox behind and has a new romance.

The 90210 actors generated rumors about a possible relationship with Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess after they were spotted leaving LAX airport together.

According to the Daily Mail, rumors are running that they are dating after they were seen dancing together to Christmas music while waiting in line at the airport.

If the claims about their relationship are true, the two must have started their romance earlier this month when Sharna admitted that she might be in a relationship.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she had said: “Actually, I’m no longer available. But it’s very new and, you know, you’re dating, essentially. No one’s calling it a relationship yet. “

Meanwhile, Green and Fox are halfway through their divorce proceedings when the Transformers actor filed the documents in November.

