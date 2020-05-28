Brian Austin Green separated from Megan Fox : who are the women in his life ?

After sixteen years of common life, Megan Fox has put an end to his relationship with Brian Austin Green. Before marrying the mother of his three children, the actor had had many conquests in the series who has revealed him !

A few days ago, it is with a heavy heart that Brian Austin Green admitted in a podcast to be separated from Megan Fox after sixteen years of common life. If the actor 46 years old has lived a true love story with the star who has given him three children, however, it has been in a relationship with other young women in the past. In effect, Brian Austin Green has come out with three actresses in the series who has revealed it, Beverly Hills 90210 : Tori Spelling, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen and Vanessa Marcil ! This is Tori Spelling, the first who had confided in 2015 : “We had 16 years. I remember the moment I shook his hand. I lit a lot ! I craquais for him.“A few years later, the actor had admitted in Watch What Happen Live : “Yes, we went out together… We were young, and this is what young people do.“

If their flirtation did not last long, Brian Austin Green has subsequently lived a love story with Tiffani-Amber Thiessen (aka Valerie Malone in the series) for three years : from February 1992 to December 1995. The couple separated a year after they moved in together. In 1999, the actor got in a relationship with Vanessa Marcil (Gina Kincaid in the series). After fiance in 2001, the couple became parent to a little boy, Kassius, in 2002. Then he planned to marry, the couple ended their relationship in 2003. The following year, Brian Austin Green made the acquaintance of Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green is not ready to get back in a couple

Although Megan Fox seems to have turned the page of their love story, and is already in a couple, with the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Brian Austin Green, meanwhile, would need time to digest their break-up. One close to the actor also revealed to the american site People : “The rupture was difficult for Brian, but he did his best to stay positive. They have already broken in the past and had ended up getting back together. Brian has no intention to launch a procedure of divorce. He is not ready to be with other women. It would seem that he hoped that him and Megan to make things work again. He gives her the space she wants and lets it carry out its projects. He wants her to be happy.“

