Brian Epstein, the Beatles manager, will have the right to his biopic

Jonas Åkerlund, director of clips are renamed, prepares a biopic about Brian Epstein, the man in the shadow of the Beatles.

After seeing an explosion of biopics of music dedicated to big stars such as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody or even Elton John in Rocket Manit is the turn of the men in the shadows to be brought to the light. Brian Epstein, the famous manager of the Beatles, often called “the fifth Beatle”, will be the subject of the biopic Midas Man : The Brian Epstein Storydirected by Jonas Åkerlund.

Epstein remained the Beatles manager until his death, from an overdose of drugs at only 32 years old, in 1967. He manages to unearth emerging talent such as the Who, but also to propel the legends of his generation with Jimi Hendrix, Billy J Kramer, or Gerry And The Pacemakers. “The story of Brian Epstein has everything that I look for in a story… it is the singularity of Brian for me”, said the filmmaker Variety. Midas Man will trace the role of Epstein in the cultural revolution of the 1960s and will tell its influence unknown on the pop music.

“I want to bring him back to life”

Akerlund, who has directed the film black metal Lords of Chaos, is recognized for its many music video clips and movies of the concert in which Metallica, the Stones, U2, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Ozzy Osbourne, Taylor Swift, and many others. “I love the fact that Brian seemed to know at every stage what no one else knew, he saw things that nobody else saw. His vision was amazing, he has created a culture that did not exist”, says the director who has already won a Grammy for the video clip Ray of Light Madonna. “The film looks more like a tour in the spirit of Brian, and what it was like to be him, the way in which one thing led to another chronologically. I want to bring him back to life”, adds Åkerlund.

The microphone of the Guardianthe film’s producer Trevor Beattie has entrusted to us wanting to explore life “one of the men, the most extraordinary of the Twentieth century”. “His story has not been told correctly (…) He was ahead of his time, in his vision of music and popular culture (…) And he was gay at a time when homosexuality was illegal. He lived a secret life. He has taken risky decisions in the management of the affairs of its stars…” In the light of these earlier statements, it is hoped that this biopic unusual will come out of the traditional codes of the blockbuster musical.

The film, which was shot in London, Liverpool, and the United States, should see the light of day in 2021.