Brian May of the Queen praised Lady Gaga in a letter that is comforting – .

The guitarist of Queen Brian May has shared a new statement on the pop star Lady Gaga in a letter emotional on Instagram. He wrote:

“I see a little silhouetto…

The Oscar Night still echoes in my head. Thanks to @ triniqueenie3d I can relive that moment. The live performance of exquisite @ladygaga and @ bradley_cooper.official was for me the greatest art of the whole evening.

At a time when nobody considered according to the agendas of racial or sexual or preferring the kind, and nobody was pushing a political agenda, these two brave performers stood up of cold by sitting in the audience and we BLEW ALL AWAY.

This was a time for all of us to remember what were traditionally all of these awards ceremonies – reward and the capacity to engage, moving, emotionally – and most importantly – to entertain us, in the true sense of the term.

All Hail Ga Ga / Cooper – a match made in Heaven. Art for art’s sake is still alive !!! This song deserved its Oscar. And – oh yes – my silhouette seems to be at the heart of this moment! No credit to me – but you can probably see the expression of joy on my face! ”

A fan replied:

“I waited for your opinion on this good performance, Mr. May … I’m so glad you like it and your performance was also very good (as usual). “

Another fan wrote:

“I’m so agree with you Bri I thought it was beautiful. I will say that I was distracted because I was looking for was always you and Anita in the audience. I really hope that you had a magical evening and that you rest since.

I miss you so much when you don’t post for days but I know you have a busy life and there’s a lot more to do than IG. In any case, I am so happy to see your message this evening. You are really such an inspiration

See the publication’s Instagram below.