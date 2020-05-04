Brie Larson and Chris Evans in the Star Wars Kevin Feige ?

Captain Marvel and Captain America could make a stop-over in the galaxy far, far away…

“Someone said Star Wars ?“This is the question that was asked Brie Larson on his Twitter account on the 26th of September. While The Ascent of Skywalker is expected in cinemas on 18 December, it is already question of the future of the saga at Disney. The next step was to take the form of a trilogy driven by Rian Johnson. But no announcement are made from and the filmmaker recently explained that he expected that Lucasfilm provides him with a calendar. In parallel, Lucasfilm has made an announcement surprising : Kevin Feige, CEO of Marvel studios, will be working on a Star Wars film (which one ?) with Kathleen Kennedy, boss of Lucasfilm. And all of a sudden, two of the stars from Marvel manifest. Coincidence ?

The boss of Marvel Studios is working on a new Star Wars movie



Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel in the film of the same name, was displayed in the outfit of a Jedi to the sides of C-3PO. On the same day, Chris Evans responds on Twitter to the question posed by the website Collider : “What actors in the MCU would you like to see in a movie Star Wars ?“”Me“, has released the interpreter of Captain America. A Fan since childhood of the universe invented by George Lucas, the actor no longer hides its desire to participate in a project of this magnitude, all the more that his schedule should be reduced after Avengers : Endgame. Finally, it is the casting ofAt loggerheadsa film survey carried out by… Rian Johnson, just asked to sign the next trilogy Star Wars. It remains only to wait now, to see if the under-heard of the two actors prove to be accurate or if this was just a joke meant to entertain the fans on social networks. To follow, in a future we hope not too distant.

