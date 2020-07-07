Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), he has lost the auditions for Star Wars, the Hunger Games and Terminator

Before Captain MarvelBrie Larson has had failures of Credit : Marvel Studios

Brie Larson is now a name familiar to fans of the MCU, with Captain Marvel, which has not always made decisions about care. The actress embodies, to the super-heroine, from 2019, has appeared in Avengers: Endgame and will soon be in Captain Marvel 2 (2022). But the career of Brie Larson could have been different. In a video of his YouTube channel, the young woman revealed that they have spent the castings for Star Wars, Terminator and The Hunger Games… without success !

The casting of error to the interpreter of Captain Marvel

Who has received the Oscar for best actress in the year 2016 for his role in Room has always cherished the dream of the return in a film of great budget. Before Captain Marvelthe actress has also spent several castings for films of great success, without success. This is what Brie Larson has explained in the video, citing three major franchises at the box office.

I also auditioned for Star Wars. I took an audition for the Hunger Games. I took an audition for the reboot of Terminator. In fact, I was thinking about this reboot as I have a flat tire, and I said “Oh, the last time I had a puncture, this is when I was driving to the audience of” the Terminator “. I had a puncture at this point, and I did not get the role.

– Brie Larson

The history does not say in what role Brie Larson was decided to listen. King, for Star Warspaper from obtained by Daisy Ridley ? Katniss Everdeen, for The Hunger Gamesperformed by Jennifer Lawrence ? Fortunately, Brie Larson has given he found his great role : Captain Marvel.

An actress that is a bluff, according to Edgar Wright

Edgar Wright, director of Shaun of the dead and Hot Fuzz with Nick Frost and Simon Pegg, who have inspired the respect of the detention, it is very praise about Brie Larson.

The british director, is remembered by the casting of the interpreter of Captain Marvel, the principal, since, by Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World.

The hearing of Brie Larson was just bluff. I had seen a lot of people, some of whom were already well-established. Brie, who was 19 years old at the time, maybe even 18 when she auditioned, is blown away all over the world. Jared LeBoff (editor’s note : executive producer of the film) and I have been told that in “We must choose “.

– Edgar Wright

If Brie Larson was chosen to Star Wars, Terminator and The Hunger GamesEdgar Wright offered one of the roles that launched her careerbefore the phenomenon Captain Marvel.

