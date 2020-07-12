Brie Larson makes revelations about the Met Gala !

Sometimes can happen to us funny stories. This is what happened to the actress Brie Larson when she is with Kylie Jenner.

Sometimes, it happens to be there at the right time in the right place. But it also happens to be in a place and ended up embedded in a story like no other. This is what happened to Brie Larson with Kylie Jenner.

The two young people have nothing to do and I don’t know. Brie Larson is an actress for Captain Marvel, the oscar-winner was present at the Met Gala. But in this ceremony, the amount of stars that are in contact. The story begins in the toilet.

Little bit of info to understand the following : the actress is asthmatic. Therefore, do not cigarette smoke. But in full gala, you need to go to the bathroom. ” It had been three times that I was going to the Met Ball, but it was the first time I went to the bathroom. I don’t go by the smoke “ she explains.

In fact, some smoke in the bathroom. And for the young woman, who is asthmatic, there’s nothing worse. ” My goal was to make it as soon as possible. I was trying to keep my breathing as I could, I don’t want to have to breathe the smoke. “

Brie Larson : his presence in the famous selfie was a coincidence

But all does not go as planned by Brie Larson. In the bathroom, Kylie Jenner, her sisters and their friends were preparing. They wanted to do a selfie giant to mark the Met Gala. The goal was to take a photo of themselves in the mirror.

The actress washed her hands, and suddenly I was in the selfie. Then she makes a grimace of a smile for the photo. “And then someone turns to me and says : ‘that relaxes you, and be glad to be here !’ So I said ok, and I smiled for the selfie “it adds.

” But I was a little scared. I didn’t know if it was in the photo and if yes I was only there because I was in the process of me washing his hands. “he concludes. A story quite funny about Brie Larson.

The young man is in a selfie become well-known, and without wanting to. Since over 3.5 million people, ornt liked this photo.

Tags : Brie Larson – Brie Larson news – Brie Larson and Kylie Jenner – Brie Larson story selfie Kylie Jenner – Brie Larson Met gala – Brie Larson selfie Kylie Jenner – Brie Larson selfie met gala