Brie Larson reveals having missed the auditions for Star Wars, the Hunger Games and Terminator

The actress for the Captain Marvel launches its own YouTube channel and made a couple of revelations.

30 years ago, Brie Larson has launched a new challenge : the launch of its YouTube channel ! During his video presentation, the interpreter of Captain Marvel has invited members of the family to ask questions and give him advice. The opportunity to reveal some details about her profession of actress. “I did audition for the Hunger Gamesdetails-t-it. As well as for the reboot of Terminator. I was reminded of that today, because I have a flat tire today, and I remembered that the last time that had happened to me, that was when I went to the cast of Terminator. My tire had a puncture, and just after, I missed the hearing ! And I also passed the casting for Star Wars.”

The actress did not detail what the role she coveted, but their age is close to that of Jennifer Lawrence, Emilia Clarke, Daisy Ridley and Felicity Jones, we can assume that she was trying to embody Katniss Everdeen, Sarah Connor, Qi Ra (in Only), King or Jyn Erso (in Rogue One). The launch of The Hunger Gamesin 2012, Brie was already well-known thanks to supporting roles in Scott Pilgrim, Rampart or 21 Jump Streetbut had to wait until 2015 to be hailed in a lead role (he received the Oscar for best actress for the drama Room), and up to a year to get the of Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, the saga Avengers. His solo film is released in the year 2019 and a new delivery is expected.

