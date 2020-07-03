Brie Larson reveals some of the main roles in which he has lost

She auditioned but was not chosen for a role in a film ” Star Wars “, with major roles in “The Hunger Games” and ” Terminator: Genisys “, she revealed Thursday in its new YouTube channel.

“I did audition for ‘Star Wars,'” said Larson. “I did an audition for” the Hunger Games “, I took an audition for the reboot of” the Terminator “.” In fact, I thought that the reboot of the “Terminator” because I have a flat tire and I said to myself: “Oh, the last time I had a puncture was when I was driving in my audition for “the Terminator”. I had a puncture in the audience, and then not get the job. ”

Jennifer Lawrence has won the role of Katniss Everdeen in “the Hunger games” and Emilia Clarke star of ” Terminator: Genisys “.

About the chain, Larson wrote: “Thanks for watching my first YouTube video! It was so great to learn of all those who joined – make sure that you follow. Leave a comment to let me know with what artists I should work with, please! I’m so excited for this trip – make sure you let me know what you want to see. Like or subscribe if you want … or not. It is up to you! ”