Bright 2 : the result of Netflix changes director and it is a small surprise – News Movie

After more than two years without giving any signs of life, the result of Bright on Netflix is in the process of making a giant step forward his replacement, the director David Ayer.

With the recent action film Tyler Rake Sam Hargrave who is on the point of explode record audience of Netflix, the platform necessarily on the creation of a franchise with a sequel or a prequel already in the works. Hoping so for the fans that they will wait less time as the output of Bright 2 announced by the giant of the streaming for more than two years. It was still hard to believe both critics of Bright were mortal, but the film of David Ayer, or rather the fact of seeing Will Smith in a world of fantasy, contemporary, attracted a lot of subscribers, becoming almost immediately a success to repeat.

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton who don’t have much desire to return

But with the hectic schedule of Will Smith, occupied by Aladdin, Gemini Man and Bad Boys for Lifeand David Ayer engaged with the Warner for the remake of Twelve Guysthe project drags its feet and forget a good part of the public, and this could well change with the ongoing negotiations to replace the director of Suicide Squad.

After Collider, the platform would like to retrieve the frenchman Louis Leterrier (The Carrier, The Incredible Hulk, Danny the Dog) to achieve the continuation of the film of 2017. Since Elusive in 2013, the filmmaker has focused on the small screen with the creation and executive production of the series Tycoon and The Dark Crystal : the Time of the resistance for Netflix just.

If Leterrier has not yet been expressed about it, the platform is expected to begin filming Bright 2 as soon as the sanitary conditions related to the Voc-19 the will. The screenplay, written by Ayer (also a producer) and Evan Spiliotopoulos, and in part rewritten by T. S. Nowlin, is not yet known, but the orc Nick Jacoby (Joel Edgerton) and the human Daryl Ward (Smith) are expected to resume their duties of police officers in Los Angeles.

