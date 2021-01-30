Bright Iris Mittenaere with a hole in jeans on Instagram!

On her Instagram account, Iris Mittenaere shared a photo where she dared to take the ripped jeans. She made a splash with her followers!

Very active on social networks, Iris Mittenaere often reveals pictures to her fans. And the least we can say is that she never misses an opportunity to make the buzz on Instagram.

Iris Mittenaere has made a habit of unveiling more beautiful outfits than the others. This Friday, January 29, the pretty blonde showed up on the streets of Paris with a really classy and cozy look.

In a first step, Iris Mittenaere revealed her best smile to her fans. But that’s not all. For her outfit, she opted for a simple white T-shirt, a black blazer jacket, and ripped jeans.

The former Miss France did not fail to make a sensation with her fans. She was clearly unanimous with her Instagram snap. To complete her look, she also opted for a small bag.

It was Alix Debeer who took this beautiful photo. The latter is known for being the photographer of several stars. She is also a great friend of Agatha Approx.

The columnist of Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP) reveals very often the photoshoots made with her friend. Now it’s Iris Mittenaere’s turn to call on Alix Debeer. She seems really a fan of her talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Mittenaere (@irismittenaeremf)

IRIS MITTENAERE: FANS HAVE A MIXED OPINION ON HER RIPPED JEANS

With her photo, the former Miss Universe has collected more than 52,000 “likes” in just one hour from her fans. In the comments, they did not fail to compliment Iris Mittenaere with nice messages.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Iris Mittenaere also wrote: “Can’t stop smiling when it’s Friday!! (Editor’s note: I can’t stop smiling when it’s Friday). First time in years I’ve worn holey jeans “.

Diego El Glaoui’s sweetheart asked her fans for their opinions about her outfit. Indeed, she questioned: “For or against?!“ about his holed jeans. The opinions of his fans seemed rather mixed.

Some told Iris Mittenaere: “For! Anyway, it’s all right with you! “What class I adhere to outright. “For! Too pretty. “To the top, the jeans holed on you hihi. “Too beautiful. but also “For! Beautiful in all circumstances“.

Others added, “For the rather mixed-hole jeans,” “I don’t like it too sorry..,” “Personally I’m against.,” “I don’t like it too much, I’m sorry,” but also “Everything fits you. But against the ripped jeans“.

Some pretty mixed reviews. On the other hand, she still made a splash with her fans. If some have not validated the holed jeans, they find Iris Mittenaere very pretty with any outfit!