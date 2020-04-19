Brigitte Macron was very involved : this initiative does not pass unnoticed in the midst of a crisis

In full-wave COVID-19, containment is mandatory for all. Like everyone else, Brigitte Macron is also isolated at the Elysee palace. But it does not remain about it less active. President of the Foundation Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France, the first lady has done a good deed.

Brigitte Macron, confined to the palace of the Elysee, had to celebrate his 67th birthday without her loved ones, far from his children and grandchildren. It has, however, been able to communicate with them through a video call. Very sensitive to the question of the social bond, the first lady is very lucid on theimportance of new technologies in order to maintain the link between people, separated because of the virus COVID-19. President of the Foundation Hospitals of Paris – Hospitals of France,so she decided to make a gesture for improve the quality of the daily life of the people hospitalized in France. Thanks to a partner between the Foundation that she chairs, and the Foundation of a Baker, she makes sure that various tools of communications are distributed free of charge to individuals. The result ? ” more than 22 000 tablets have been delivered to 3,000 long-term care facilities & hospitals “writing Tristan Bromet, his chief of staff, on Instagram.

A necessary support

But it does not stop there. Brigitte Macron wanted to ensure that this initiative was relevant and used. It is, therefore, went to the new, as evidenced by the publication of his chief of staff on social networks this April 17. On two pictures, we see the wife of Emmanuel Macron speak with “a resident and the management of the nursing home (…) and with carers “. And the initiative seems to have liked it very much ! This is not all, the first lady has also been witnessing the success of the operation “A good meal to treat “ established by the Foundation Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France. This operation is to deliver 5 000 meals for the caregivers in the hospitals of france. One can only applaud these initiatives in this period precarious for all.