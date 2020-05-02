Bring Me The Horizon is going to work with Halsey ?

It would seem that Bring Me The Horizon to be on the point to work with Halsey. For those who wondered if BMTH was going to make a return to the sources, it is rather in a bad way.

In fact, the pop star has recently released a short video on Instagram where we can see it in the studio recording the vocal lines. The video the singer is accompanied by the personal tags ofOliver Sykes and Jordan Fisher.

When we know that BMTH did a feat with Grimes on his new album Amoit is said that anything is possible.

Halsey in the studio with Bring Me The Horizon :