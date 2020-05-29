british fashion 12 houses iconic

Alexander McQueen, hope fallen. Cheeky, free, creative, provocative… a variety of epithets that punctuated the (too) short career of Alexander McQueen. After kit its weapons at Givenchy, Lee Alexander McQueen launches its own name, with some success. Until that fateful day of February 11, 2010, when the artist was neurotic puts an end to his days in his house in Mayfair. If the controversy was his trademark, his “vista” mode also deserves to be highlighted. Like during her last fashion show spring-summer 2010, called Plato’s Atlantis, in which he will make the good share with the thematic related to the environment and ecology. The brand has survived, under the guidance of the very talented Sarah Burton. S. H. 27 Old Bond Street, City of Westminster, Mayfair. www.alexandermcqueen.com

Barbour, the functional.

3 questions to Steve Buck, CEO of Barbour :

The Good Life : What are the values of the brand ?

Steve Buck : Barbour was established in 1894 to provide clothes that are capable to protect the sailors and fishermen in the extreme conditions of the North sea. Today, the company is in the hands of the 5th generation of the family. Our founding principles have not changed. The cuts and materials are modern, but our products are always functional.

TGL : How is positioned the brand today ?

S. B. : Our goal is to become a true lifestyle brand with products, clothing and accessories that are synonymous with a break in the English countryside, in family or between friends.

TGL : Who are your customers ?

S. B. : Great Britain is still our main market. Then come to the United States, and then Europe, with Germany and France. Our presence in Asia is also growing. I. C.

The ” positive distinction “

Ben Sherman. ” Whatever happens, London will remain a stronghold of the mode if the communication of the brand England allows it to distinguish itself positively rather than the negative aspects related to the Brexit, such as nationalism or isolationism. “The comment is signed Thomas Roulet, research professor in organization theory at the university of Cambridge, and could thus be confused with the history of Ben Sherman. Known to have popularized the t-shirt, the british brand is linked, in spite of itself, from the very beginning of its existence, in the early 1960s, the far right and identity of the United Kingdom. And this is the shirt buttoned collar that becomes the fetish of the nationalist youth.

But, since, Ben Sherman has charted its groove, racking up collaborations in order not to remain cramped in this posture of brand identity and broaden its scope of what is possible. An interesting parallel is required at the time of Brexit, but the brand, eager to conquer new markets, has definitively ruled out the possibility of self-absorption, and favors, with its artistic director, Mark Williams (pictured), the ” positive distinction “. S. H.

The house’s iconic mode English

Burberry. Regarded as one of the main powers ruling the industry of british luxury, Burberry has nevertheless faced headwinds in recent years, due to the positioning for the less random the with a remote of its core of initial target : the high-end luxury. In full strategic overhaul since 2018, the famous claw at tartan account, for this return to the fundamental, on its creative director, Riccardo Tisci.

The Italian, formerly of Givenchy in 2018, hasn’t made much mystery as to his desire for a breath of modernity to the brand while retaining the DNA skilfully chiselled by Thomas Burberry, at the beginning of the last century. A will that can seem to be exhausted first, but it was able to check himself at the last London Fashion Week in February 2020, where the iconic trench coat from the brand found itself flanked by a strip of silk rippling in the wind. A bold choice that could accelerate the shedding of Burberry as well as its return in the court of the great. If, however, the Brexit does not hinder the march… S. H.

Dr. Martens, the iconic. Known to be inseparable from the scenes rock and punk in the uk, the famous shoes mounted on a cushion of air were developed by the German doctor Klaus Märtens who, wishing to accelerate his recovery after a skiing accident in the aftermath of the Second world War. Bought in the late 50’s by an English manufacturer, which holds when the exclusivity, the brand has gone far beyond the borders of the perfidious Albion, and Kanye West, Scarlett Johansson, his fate, which would have had to be limited to that of an orthopedic shoe with a sole stitched Goodyear, proves to be outside the norm.

A range Vegan

If the "Doc Martens" has hoisted the colours high british to the four corners of the world, it has nevertheless experienced a slump which could be fatal in the early 2000s, with several closures of factories in England. Symbol of protest movements, the brand has since bought a pipe and now offers a range Vegan. Exit the stems of the leather of the shoe, to be replaced by the polyurethane. And success is always waiting for you. S. H.

Fashion refined

Dunhill. Now owned by the swiss group Richemont, the house of Dunhill is often regarded as the Hermes English. A comparison flattering, certainly, but far from abusive as the attention to detail and the desire to bring to its highest level, the art of living british are pushed to their paroxysm. With a taste for eccentricity and a side iconoclastic, which make the brand a veritable stronghold of the deluxe English. Ready-to-wear male, accessories, leather goods, cufflinks, ties… not to mention its iconic lighter, vertical, fallen somewhat into disuse today.

Thus, Dunhill shines by its diversity since the beginning of its history, in 1893. Quickly appreciated and adopted by high society british, the brand has known however recently the lean years and had to reduce it to a paltry portion of its network of shops. Better to leave the front, under the leadership of Andrew Maag, the former house Burberry, with the manoeuvre in order to speed up the digitisation of the group. And wake up this sleeping beauty. S. H.