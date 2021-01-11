British want Prince William to be next king, poll finds

Most of the people surveyed believe that William would be the one to succeed the queen.

Prince William should be the next king of England, a new poll suggests.

Prince Charles, first in a line of succession, is arguably the most controversial member of the British royal family, and for that reason, many royal fans and critics have voiced opinions on the monarchy by skipping a generation and letting Prince William stand. take charge.

A new poll is showing that once again, as the Express newspaper reported, nearly 4,000 readers wanted Prince Charles to step aside and let his son, Prince William, take the throne.

A reader of the newspaper said: “I love the Royal Family. But I always believe that Prince Charles is not worthy of being king or head of state. “

“It might be the only way to save the Royal Family after our Queen is gone,” added another.

The Faculty of Public Policy at the University of London gave their opinion through the aforementioned publication: “Having waited more than 60 years as heir apparent, it would be perfectly natural for Prince Charles to want to assume the throne and perform royal duties for the who has spent so much time preparing on hold “.

“But it would be just as natural if, after reigning for a few years as an increasingly elderly monarch, he decided to invite Parliament to hand over the throne to Prince William,” they said.