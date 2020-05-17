“Britney has been silenced” : the powerful testimony of Britney Spears

Thursday, may 30, the british newspaper “Daily Mail” has revealed a letter written by Britney Spears during her downward spiral, between 2009 and 2010. In his account, the american singer is accusing his entourage of wanting to silence and threaten.

Britney Spears is controlled by her father ? While the american singer was accused of having interned by force in a psychiatric hospital and tries desperately to get rid of his guardianship, a proof is added to this hypothesis. Thursday, may 30, the british newspaper “Daily Mail” has revealed a letter written by Britney Spears between 2009 and 2010, in which she accuses his entourage to “control her life” and ” threaten constantly “.

Jamie Spears asks to extend his or her right of guardianship

The person who sent the letter to the “Daily Mail” said that it had been written in the third person singular and that it was intended to give the version of the facts of Britney Spears at the time of his descent to the underworld. “She didn’t get a chance to speak and be heard… What happened to Britney back to last year and people have to move on to something else “, had written the star 26 years old at the time. “This year, Britney was silenced and could not talk about what actually happened. The people that control his life, in contrast, have won three million dollars this year “, said in his letter. To recall, Britney Spears has written these lines at the time where she is made to remove custody of her two children, Sean ( now 13 years old) and Jayden (12 years old) and was placed under the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. “She would like new eyes to see his situation, but every time she speaks, it is the threat of removing her children “, she wrote before speaking about his father : “Britney has given her father the best job in show business. It is a very generous person and would like to get the respect it deserves “. 10 years later, reports that she has with her father always seem too complex. On may 22, Jamie Spears has asked to extend his or her right of guardianship. The testimony of Britney will he make the difference ?