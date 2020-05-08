Britney Spears, a life under influence ?

While the artist has been interviewed by the american justice about the final judgment of the guardianship exercised by his father, the rumors of manipulation around the pop star did not end up to thrive, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Britney Spears went to court in Los Angeles Wednesday, September 18, for a hearing in closed session. His mother, Lynne, called the final judgment of the guardianship exercised by his father, Jamie. A judge in california had temporarily lifted a week earlier.

Since 2008, the artist can no longer manage their property. A decision taken after a burn-out in 2007, followed by a hospitalization at the request of his psychiatrist. His father had obtained from the justice the status of legal guardian for her daughter. In a survey, the daily californian Los Angeles Times reveals suspicions of manipulation around the singer.

Worried for their idol, fans of Britney Spears have dedicated a hashtag to support #FreeBritney, on the social networks. They accuse Jamie Spears to exercise too great an influence on his daughter, both financially and

[…]