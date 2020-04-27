Britney Spears : a museum entirely dedicated to the singer, opens in Los Angeles

This Friday, January 31, an ephemeral museum dedicated to Britney Spears has opened its doors in Los Angeles. The experience, titled The Area, offers to the fans of the singer is completely immersed in his greatest clips.

There are now a museum dedicated to Britney Spears. It is not yet a question of exposing his paintings on canvas (the gallery is Nice, in the south of France, is already doing very well) but to highlight the career of the star. This is Los Angeles, close to the large shopping centre The Grove, which opened this Friday, January 31st, a very individual place. The Area, which is called thus in reference to the mythical album In The Area (released in 2003 and worn by the tube Toxic), is a major exhibition that extends over 3000m2. Ephémère – it will disappear on the 26th of April – this experience offers to fans of Britney Spears to blend in with the universe of the singer. ” As big fans of Britney, we have designed The Area as a thank you for the joy it has put in our lives all these years “announced Jeff Delson, the producer who created this walk very immersive.

Explore the interiors of the clips of Britney Spears

Once past the doors of the place, after having admired the frescoes in the likeness of Britney Spears that adorn its external walls, The Area held its ten parts are completely interactive :” Each is designed as an extension of the career of the iconic princess of popsays the official website of the museum of the ephemeral. Join us for a trip to Mars and relive Oops I Did it Again. Take a selfie listening to Toxic while passing through the air aboard a plane. Bring a friend and dance through a tropical rain forest with a python on his shoulders. “The experience lasts between 60 and 90 minutes, with the key a shop full of memories such as t-shirts to $ 35 and sweaters $ 60. And of course, the entrance to the museum is not free – except for children under 3 years of age. Count between 59,5 and 64,5 dollars to explore the world of Britney Spears if you go through Los Angeles. It’s pricey, bitch.