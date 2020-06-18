Britney Spears : a request to replace the statues of the confederation by the pop star in Louisiana

“Before becoming one of the legends of pop of the most important and influential of the world, Britney Spears lived in a small town in the south of the united States in the name of Kentwood, Louisiana”. It is for this good introduction of very strict (and not entirely objective, whether that begins a request for the least unusual. Already signed by more than 49,000 fans in a handful of days, the text in question has a name : “Replace the statues of the confederation in New Orleans by Britney Spears, this heroine of Louisiana”.

Everything is in the title. The idea of a citizen of the driving force behind this project, Kassie Thibodeaux, is simply to discredit the historical monuments dating back to the Civil war, and then even the era of the slave trade. Recall that during the second half of the nineteenth century, the confederation of the Southern States of the united states (or “South” for the connoisseurs), like Louisiana, but also Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, were in favor of slavery. President Abraham Lincoln opposed it as to him formally, and it was not until the year 1865, that its abolition is finally made.

Has past that does not pass (but persists, however, in the form of statues), Kassie Thibodeaux prefer, therefore, an emblem of a more contemporary style and more feminine. But why opt for the interpreter Toxic ? Because, beyond your city of origin and its reputation, she says, Britney Spears would have shown the strength of his character “by overcoming not only of a depression, a well-publicized, but continually working to improve”.

In summary, the singer could be a source of positive inspiration to millions of anonymous people, much more than these statues for the content of pro-slavery and fundamentally racist. A statement which caused a sensation in social networks.

