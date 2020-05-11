Britney Spears accused of faking his happiness : to his fans, died of concern

Britney Spears has done everything in his power to show her fans that she is doing better. Since leaving a psychiatric hospital, where she stayed for 30 days, the american singer multiplies the publications Instagram, where she does sport, poses in summer dress or in a swimsuit. She has recurred on Wednesday, may 29, 2019, by unveiling a photo of herself in a bikini, on a buoy, inflatable, since its pool.

Britney is wearing a swimsuit with zebra pattern, brown and white, branded Melissa Odabash, which you can find on the Internet for about 100 euros. Despite all his efforts to appear healthy and happy, the fans of Brit-Brit are very worried and the know the comments section. Accused her of pretending, she published on Tuesday a video saying that she does not force. “For those who think that I don’t publish my own videos, you’re wrong“she said. A statement that has not satisfied his fans. “Brit, you’ve been conditioned your whole life to think that your value lies in the love that your fans give you. You no longer need to entertain people. To be you. Find yourself and be happy“said a fan. “Girl, we were just worried, and now it is even more…“adds another.

The comments section is also littered with “Free Britney“. If this movement was originally supposed to promote the release of Britney in the psychiatric hospital, he is proclaiming today the release of mind of the singer. It seems that some fans do want more than the father of the star, Jamie, control of her entire life. Several comments also point the finger at the team management of Britney. Recall that the companion of Sam Asghari is in full legal struggle to obtain more freedom as to his guardianship. It appeared on may 10, 2019 at the court of Los Angeles, in the face of his parents and accused to the passage his father of having forced her to take medication.