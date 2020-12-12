CELEBRITIES

BRITNEY SPEARS AND BACKSTREET BOYS DUET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEW SINGLE “MATCHES”

Posted on

Today, Friday 11 December, a dream came true for all lovers of pop from the 90s and 2000s. A few hours ago, in fact,  “Matches” was released, the first featuring of  Britney Spears and the  Backstreet Boys.

Don’t waste any more time and play the video below at full volume!

The song – produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Michael Wise – is contained in the new deluxe version of “Glory”, Britney’s latest studio album released in 2016.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“What a glorious day this is – write the Backstreet Boys on Instagram – in the last 20 years  we have been asked about the possibility of doing a collaboration like this and today is the big day!”

“Matches” comes shortly after the unreleased song  “Swimming In The Stars” , also featured in the new deluxe version of “Glory”.

