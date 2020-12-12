BRITNEY SPEARS AND BACKSTREET BOYS DUET FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEW SINGLE “MATCHES”

Today, Friday 11 December, a dream came true for all lovers of pop from the 90s and 2000s. A few hours ago, in fact, “Matches” was released, the first featuring of Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys.

Don’t waste any more time and play the video below at full volume!

The song – produced by Ian Kirkpatrick and Michael Wise – is contained in the new deluxe version of “Glory”, Britney’s latest studio album released in 2016.

“What a glorious day this is – write the Backstreet Boys on Instagram – in the last 20 years we have been asked about the possibility of doing a collaboration like this and today is the big day!”

“Matches” comes shortly after the unreleased song “Swimming In The Stars” , also featured in the new deluxe version of “Glory”.