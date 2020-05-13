Britney Spears and Paris Hilton go out to dinner together… Madonna heals his knee…

The heiress Paris Hilton and singer Britney Spears at a memorable 2006-Hollywood — KO / JD / SC / FLYNET PICTURES / VISUAL Press Agency



Wednesday 13 may 2020

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton go out to dinner together

Encounter – virtual – summit : Paris Hilton and Britney Spears are going to participate in a dinner confined an exceptional, organised by Chantel Jeffries, on the occasion of the release of his new single, Come back to me. Created in collaboration with DoorDash, the event will bring together other stars, such as the little sister of the interpreter Toxic, Jamie Lynn,

Liam Payne, Marshmello, Addison Rae, Olivia O’brien, Jordan Clarkson, Fletcher, Alesso, Shaylen, Jay Sean, Alissa Violet, Gigi Gorgeous & Nats Getty, Dinah Jane,

Nicole Scherzinger, Anastasia Karanikolaou, as the relays Billboard.

To attend the dinner, virtual which promises to be memorable, go on YouTube this Thursday. The benefits of this evening will be donated to Feeding America, which provides help to victims of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The cast of Lizzie McGuire they meet for a reading of an episode on Zoom

Fans Lizzie McGuire had a little surprise on the account Instagram of its star, Hilary Duff : all the team of the series gathered for a virtual reading of the episode worship Between a rock and a bra place, known to aficionados as ” the episode of the bra “.

Alongside Hilary Duff, we could find the other stars of the program, Jake Thomas, Lalaine Vergara-Paras (who played Miranda), or even Adam Lambert (Gordo). The money raised during this event was donated to several associations in the us that have need of support during the pandemic : Frontline Responders, No Kid Hungry, Baby2Baby, Support and Feed, THE Food Bank and NY Food Bank.

Madonna will treat her cartilage missing

Madonna took advantage of the confinement to recover physically. The star, who had to cancel several dates of his tour, Madame X, had never really confessed what was wrong with it, just explain that she suffered horribly while she was on stage. On his account Instagram, the interpreter of La isla bonita revealed that she had a cartilage problem.

“I’m going to finally follow a treatment regenerating my cartilage missing. I would jump for joy, after eight months of suffering, if I could. Wish me luck, ” wrote Madonna in the caption of a photo where she appears in lingerie.