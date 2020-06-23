Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the beach: a romantic getaway and hidden! – Actu Britney Spears

After several weeks of confinement due to the health care crisis, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have liked to take the air. Monday, June 22nd, the lovebirds have decided to go to the beach for a couple of hours to enjoy the sun and the sea.

Very active in social networks, the singer of “Baby One More Time” has not stopped to share a couple of photos of your romantic getaway. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appeared hand in hand on the beach, but also lying on the towel or even the feet in the water. And all of this, hidden to observe the gestures of the barriers!

In love with his partner Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has commented on this output pair: “All you need is love and the beach”he wrote in the title.