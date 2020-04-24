Britney Spears : Anecdotes on its combination of red cult, 20 years after

“Oops !… How 20 years have they gone so fast ?! I don’t believe it. I remember that this combination of red was awfully hot… But the dance was fun and the shooting happened quickly, she remembered the companion of Sam Asghari. And now we are waiting in quarantine in wishing to be on Mars… of course, I’m just kidding ! But seriously, you all have witnessed so much support for this song, thank you for that… “That came out in 2000, the clip d’Oops !… I Did It Again was directed by Nigel Dick, who had already worked with the singer on his previous titles Baby One More Time or Sometimes.

As he had explained during an interview with MTV in 2009, Britney Spears had a clear idea of what she wanted for this video clip : “I want to be in a red suit. I want to be an astronaut very cute, but it can’t be rocket“for him,-she said at the time. “There was another combination in fact, that was fantastic, I loved it, and the day before, I was told that Britney hired this guy who had worked with Michael Jackson, was then added to the developer. And so we have used this combination.”

The filming of this clip has not been without difficulty for Britney Spears since she was wounded in the head by a camera, the point of receiving four stitches. A mishap for which the star had simply taken a break for a few hours before returning to tray.