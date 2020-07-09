Britney Spears answers to the questions of their fans worried – Actu Britney Spears

Your favorite dish, your favorite song, but also your dream destination… Britney Spears a little extra surprise to their fans in a brief question and answer session on Instagram.

In front of the camera, the singer begins by saying: “Many fans have asked me plenty of questions in the comments. I’ve heard and now I’m going to answer all your questions.” It is taught that the three vows of the star would be “the love, happiness, and a source of the world of designer clothing.”

The preferred title of his career is “Toxic,” and the food, you can not do without the chili hot dog. Britney also explained that she would love to spend their vacation in Hawaii.

Britney Spears: your fans are worried, and launching the hashtag “#FreeBritney”

During this video, Britney Spears makes no mention of the recent concern of their fans. A petition has been launched this week that the star could have a lawyer. Fans of the singer wants to take your independence and live your life without the tutelage of his father. Don’t worry by the artist, 38-year-old may not take any decision with regard to his own life.

The petition, which has already met 82 000 signatures details : “Since 2008, Britney Spears is in custody. This gives guardian (Jamie Spears) for a total control of your life, your body and your finances. Placed under guardianship, are generally used for the severely mentally ill or the people in the state of coma.“

The movement “#FreeBritney“either “LibérezBritney” it gained momentum this past march, after she had been admitted to a psychiatric facility against their will, according to some fans.