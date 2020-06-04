Britney Spears be back soon with unreleased tracks ? She says more !

On Instagram, Britney Spears posted pictures of her on stage. She made confidences about his possible return with the titles !

For some time now, fans of Britney Spears are real concerned for his health. The latter were afraid that it falls in its through the years 2000. And for good reason, one which reveals more of the securities, is returned in psychiatric hospital following the hospitalization of his father. In addition, the latter confided that he could no longer ensure the guardianship. The time of a few months, he wants to focus on his health.

And this Saturday, September 28, the young woman has fact revelations on his account Instagram. In fact, she has posted many photos taken during her concerts. Obviously nostalgic for that time, it may well be that Britney Spears makes a return with unreleased tracks. However, his former manager said that she would never exercising his passion. With his shots, it thus proves the contrary.

Britney Spears back with new titles ? It sows doubt

In the caption of his photos Instagram, Britney Spears has also written : “I hope that me ye have not all forgotten !!! I would like to take this transition in my life for me to focus on what I really want … I work non-stop, well, since the age of 8 years in the business. Sometimes, it is good to stop and think !!!! I miss you all… I really best fans in the world !!! “ .

With its clichés, it has also raised more than 514 000 “likes” in just a few hours. Confidences that advertise so its probable return. It seems from his words that the show on stage is missing him a lot. The beautiful blonde could thus make a surprise to his fans by returning to the front of the stage. In the comments, his fans have also shared that they hoped that she could come back with hits unreleased. Case to follow !

Tags : britney spears – confidences – instagram – picture – back – revelations – scene – titles