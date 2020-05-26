Britney Spears breaks the foot and sharing the video on Instagram

Britney Spears injured her foot last week while dancing. On Wednesday evening, she posted the video of the moment on Instagram.

Britney Spears has experienced enough personal hardship to know that she must take the life of the good side. Last week, his companion Sam Asghari has revealed on Instagram that his belle had fractured the foot while dancing. “My lioness has fractured the metatarsal in doing what she loves, that is to say : to dance. I wish him the best of convalescence, she can jump, run and dance like crazy”, he wrote. On Wednesday night, the star has decided to laugh it off and tell you more about Instagram. The singer who regularly share moments of life with his fans has released the video of his accident.

“I had danced for six months so there I was at full throttle. And yes… I know that I dance barefoot… don’t giggle, I hang the better the soil this way !!!! PS, you can hear the noise when I break the foot… sorry, this is strong enough !!!”, a-t-she writes. This is not the first time that the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” is hurt by dancing. In 2004, on the filming of the clip “Outrageous” with Snoop Dog, she had fractured the knee and had to be operated.

After his message on Wednesday night, Britney Spears has been able to count on the support of his friends and many celebrities on Instagram. Sam Asghari has obviously brought all of his strength, like the actress Selma Blair, who is fighting itself against very serious health problems. “My god you’re adorable. Put yourself well my angel”, she wrote. The figure skating champion, Adam Rippon, has written : “OMG, Brit. I broke the foot in exactly the same way, except that, for me, there was less movement of hair and more tears”.

