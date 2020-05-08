Britney Spears breaks the silence and explains his break : “I tra…

In a publication on Instagram, Britney Spears has given its new Friday 27 September.

Britney Spears has put his career aside, but this does not mean that she forgets her fans. In a publication shared on Instagram on Friday 27 September, the international star gave her new.

“I hope that me ye have not all forgotten !!! I would like to take this transition in my life for me to focus on what I really want“, she says. “I work, well, since I have 8 years in the world of music. Sometimes, it is good to stop and think !!!! I miss you all… I truly have the best fans in the world !!!“Big break for Britney Spears that appears to be in great shape. She did not say if it would go back up on stage one day… This message is published a week after one of his rare appearance on a red carpet in 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards, in which his small friend, Sam Asghari, participated.

Last may, Britney Spears had been obliged to make a stay in a psychiatric hospital. In full trial against her father for him to remove his tutelage, she claimed that it was he who had interned with strength : “She said that this is her father, Jamie Spears, who was interned against his will and forced her to take drugs“according to TMZ.

