Britney Spears’ brother makes rare confidences about controversial guardianship

While Britney Spears fans are worried, Bryan Spears, her big brother, wanted to be reassuring and explained that she was well surrounded and supported.

Right in the heart of the #FreeBritney (“free Britney”) movement, the 38-year-old singer’s family members are in high demand. It is his big brother, Bryan, who spoke on July 23, 2020 for the podcast “As Not Seen On TV”. Placed under the tutelage of their father Jamie since 2008 following his psychiatric hospitalization, Britney Spears must now refer to the manager Jodi Montgomery for his affairs and his finances, since his father is temporarily no longer able to do so due of his health problems. “(Britney) has always wanted (to be free from tutelage). It is very frustrating. Having someone tell you what to do must be very frustrating, ”Bryan Spears admitted to the podcast.

“We made the right choice”

Admitting that he does not fully understand the #FreeBritney movement, he wishes to reassure fans of the artist. “I don’t quite know what they mean. But I am aware that they have the impression that she is confined or held against her will in certain aspects, ”he explained. According to him, the guardianship “has been a great thing for our family at this stage, and we continue to hope for the best.” He added that glaring progress had been noted since the start of his sister’s guardianship.

Regarding the social circle of the family, Bryan Spears rejoices for his sister who has always been well surrounded. “We’ve all been pretty close all these years. I mean there are normal conflicts, family stuff like “I won’t talk to you for a week”, but nothing major where everyone stops talking… we never had that ”, a- he revealed.

He does not blame the decision to put him under guardianship in any way and wants to be grateful for all the support Britney has received from her family. “I think we kind of got together, and not everyone was in agreement either but in the end I think we made the right choice,” he admitted. He explained that his father, who was his legal guardian at the time, had “done his best”. “We had to work together as a family to keep everything going.”

“She’s a strong woman”

As for her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, she preserves her sister’s privacy as much as possible and does not wish to talk about their family matters although she too is grateful for the support received. “You are not allowed to assume anything about my sister, and I am not allowed to talk about HER health and personal affairs. She is a strong, tough, unstoppable woman, and that’s the thing that matters, ”she replied to a user asking her to speak about Britney Spears.