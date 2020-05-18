Britney Spears causes a fire in it and explains

Britney Spears currently lives as millions of people in containment. Always also active on social networks, the singer and american star regularly provides its news on Instagram. Besides, Britney Spears has revealed that she is currently living without her companion Sam Asghari : “I’m in quarantine since I’m back in Louisiana, there are weeks. This means that I still have not seen my boyfriend and I have the impression that a whole life has been since the last time ! I’ve even lost weight so much I am missing. Now, all my pants and all my shorts fit me”. But in addition to having to wait before being able to review his companion, Britney Spears has had to deal with an incident of domestic that would have been very wrong.

“I started a fire”

Always on his account Instagram, Britney Spears has revealed to his subscribers have started the fire accidentally in his private gym : “It was an accident. But yes… I have caused a fire. I opened the door and discovered the flames. BOOM!!!! Luckily, nobody was injured. Unfortunately, now, I only have two machines and a mirror. But it could be much worse and I’m very happy. I prefer to do my sports outside, anyway.” In the video that shows the damage in the room, Britney Spears said : “I’m not coming here for six months. I had two candles here and, well, one thing led to another… I burned everything”. Fortunately more fear than harm for Britney Spears.

By Alexia Felix