Britney Spears : Change of head, to his fans, the clashent, his beloved adheres

Very followed on Instagram, where she has 22.7 million followers, Britney Spears loves to share the underside of his professional and personal life with his fans. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, the american singer has unveiled his new head, leaving the blond to the brown.

“The same grimaces, the same dress, new hair !!! Yes, my sister gave me the inspiration for something more dark”, wrote the interpreter of Toxic in reference to her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Britney appears in a video that is a montage of several photos taken at his home in Los Angeles, on which she was amused to grimace in a strapless green and brown hair, in bulk. The comments have not been slow to happen and they were not very complimentary… the star of 37 years does not appear really to his advantage.

“Take a shower ! You’re rich and beautiful, watch the“; “I don’t want to be mean, I am a fan since a long time, but in these photos, it looks like you have fun last night, and it is pictures of your hangover. Is it going to ?“; “And the mascara also date two months ago ?“; “Change of makeup to something more natural and clean“or yet “Britney, you have a natural beauty, you don’t need so much makeup around the eyes“one can read in this montage seen almost 3 million times.

Fortunately, the singer can count on the support of her lover, Sam Asghari. “Beautiful blonde or brunette“, he commented.