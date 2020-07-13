Britney Spears criticized on Instagram: replicates and makes things clear – Actu Britney Spears

The social networks are indispensable tools for Britney Spears. While his musical career has been shelved for several years, the famous singer regularly shares bits of her daily life on the web to be close to their fans.

Followed by more than 25 million subscribers in Instagram, the singer of “Baby One More Time” is very much supported by their community. But among the comments, some internet users did not hesitate to openly criticize the sayings and clichés of the singer.

Tired of the haters, Britney Spears has once again wanted to make things clear, and denounced the harassment on the Internet: “I understand that some people may not like my posts or even to understand, but is that I’m happy, in she writes. I am the most authentic and real as possible. I want to inspire people to do the same and be themselves without the need to please others… is the key to happiness.”