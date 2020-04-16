Britney Spears dancing on “Filthy” and Justin Timberlake encourages it! – Actu Britney Spears

Water has flowed under the bridges for Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake. The ex-lovers seem to get along swimmingly today. The two artists have proved it once again on the social networks.

The interpreter of “Toxic” has shown to the world that she loves to have fun on the music of her former boyfriend. Britney has shared a video of her listening to the hit “Filthy” Justin Timberlake and movements going in all directions. In the caption, she wrote : “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or regardless of what is supposed to be cool today! As you can see, I do not dance really guys… Just I miss him terribly. PS : I know that we had one of the biggest breaks in the world 20 years ago… but hey, this guy is a genius ! Great song JT !”.

A message that has amazed many users and that Justin Timberlake has not failed to notice! The singer has left a comment on the very positive composed of a émoji death of laughter and many hands in the air.