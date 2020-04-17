Britney Spears declares her love for Dolittle of Robert Downey Jr. on Instagram

As rough as these last few months have been in the world, this has at least helped people trapped inside their houses to catch up on old movies that they did not have the time to look at before and discovering new favorites. A similar thing happened to Britney Spears when she saw the new movie of Robert Downey Jr. Dolittle. The pop icon was so deeply moved that she went on Instagram to gush out of the film.

“This film is a must see! @RobertDowneyJr is so authentic that you fall in love with him ….. the featuring animal characters are hilarious and there seems to be a special tone throughout the film that I find it hard to find So if you look at this film and you’re as in love as I am of his jackets and clothes …. do not lose yourself as I remembered just that this is a man who can talk to animals and it is awesome!!!!! !! Pss …. how long have you seen what you wanted to see ….. I can’t even count the number of movies I have watched in this quarantine until now !!! !!

The approval resounding certainly bring balm to the team behind the feature film critical and disappointing on the financial plan, in particular Downey, who, as the main actor and a face of the film, has suffered the brunt of the negative publicity surrounding his performance.

Dolittle tells the story of the widow of doctor John Dolittle, a veterinarian who lives a peaceful existence, surrounded by animals with whom he had learned to communicate. The poor health of the princess royal is prompting Dolittle to a quest through the seven seas in search of a cure, encountering many adventures and fantastic creatures along the way.

With elements of the franchise Pirates of the Caribbean mixed with the premise of the original stories of Dr. Dolittle, the movie was an attempt to start a big franchise adventure with the biggest star of the planet in its center. Unfortunately, with hints of interference in the studio in the final product have left the film in disarray, mixing with a sense of humor forced, and a plot blurred.

But Britney Spears does not seem affected by the bad reputation the film has acquired over time, preferring to focus instead on what she liked in the film, which was apparently a lot. The last half of his post, it is also clear that the singer is in the process of watching movies recently, which means that it will probably be published to other critics of his favorite things to watch in the next few days.

The disappointment commercial attached to Dolittle has had a positive effect on the MCU, if we are to believe the rumors, which indicate that, now, Downey is looking for a way to return to the franchise that put him on the map in the first place as the leader of the Avengers. And it can be almost guaranteed, if he returned, that in the MCU, the actor would not have to pretend to extract a bagpipe on the back of a dragon. It is a victory for Downey and for the public. This comes to Instagram of Britney Spears.

