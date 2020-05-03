Britney Spears : Delicious sweetheart for the birthday of Sam Asghari

A birthday is something to celebrate ! All the more when we share the life of Britney Spears. Sam Asghari, happy guy, athletic coach, and a companion of the singer, has had a pretty declaration on social networks. Beautiful and terribly sexy. On his account Instagram, Britney (b*tch has published a triptych to the sauce Gimme More featuring its couple. On each photograph, she strikes a pose in the arms of her man, wearing a body in white lace suggesting the generosity of her cleavage. “A happy birthday in advance to this manshe wrote enthusiastic. I love it, I love her more than anything…“

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met during the year 2016 on the shooting of the clip Slumber Party – featuring Tinashe. By going on the tray, the young athlete didn’t fall on the future woman of his life. “I was excited at the idea of meeting one of the greatest artists of all time, told the magazine Men’s Health. I had butterflies in the stomach. She said : ‘Hi, I’m Britney’ and I answered ‘Sorry. What is your name, already ?’ I was trying to be funny. I believe that no one understood.“Yet, for four years now, that it makes you laugh the american singer-throated, as far as the rocks.