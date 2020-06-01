Britney Spears does it stop the music? The confessions shock of his son! – Actu Britney Spears

Was only 13 years old, Jayden Federline, son of Britney Spears, has not his tongue in his pocket. The young boy took advantage of a question and answer session on Instagram to reveal tidbits about his mother. Many Britney fans are so quick to ask him where was the career of the interpreter of “Toxic”?

“What’s going on with my mother? I will tell you guys the real story about my mother if I have more than 5 000 followers on Instagram.” revealed Jayden.

He then admitted that he had not seen his mother make music for a very long time. In his livestream can be heard, in effect, say : “I’ll see in two weeks because I live with my father at this time. It’s going quite well personally. (…) In fact, it’s a good time that I have not seen my mother make music. I remember asking him once : ‘Mom, what’s with your music ?’ And she was like : ‘I don’t know, darling. I wonder if I’m not going to stop everything.’ And here was I mode : ‘What ? What are you talking about ? Do you know how much money you make with it ? “

The son of Britney Spears hates her grandfather

Fans of Britney Spears are eager to find out. It must be said that his last album, “Glory”, dates back to the year 2016 ! Britney Spears had put her career on pause at the announcement of the illness of her father, Jamie, in January 2019. It was, thus, abandoned his permanent residence in Las Vegas.

Jayden has not hidden his hatred for his grand-father, Jamie, during his livestream on Instagram : “It’s really a dirty cunt. It is repulsive. He goes to die.” The personal account of Jayden Federline on Instagram has since been closed.