Britney Spears’ father says he “saved her career and her fortune”

Jamie Spears came out to defend himself after the wave of attacks he received and his daughter’s claim that she stop being her financial tutor.

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, insisted that he has been responsible for keeping his daughter’s estate profitable, defending his role as guardian of the pop superstar.

The pop superstar’s father has been helping her manage her personal and business affairs since the singer’s highly publicized collapse more than a decade ago.

Earlier this year, Britney filed documents for her Jamie to be removed as guardian, in favor of handing over control to the financial officers of the Bessemer Trust Company.

Britney’s attorney, Sam Ingham, recently launched a new lawsuit against Jamie, after he replaced her business manager without any prior consultation, but Jamie now defends himself, insisting that everything he has done for the 38-year-old has been the best and defending the interests of the star.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Britney’s father argues that he and his fellow probate administrators do not have to legally notify if there is a change in business management, as he is simply Singer’s court-appointed attorney, and explains that they hired Michael Kane after his former employee started receiving death threats.

Jamie also raised questions about the logic of removing him from guardianship entirely, claiming that he was the one who saved Britney’s inheritance from drowning in debt, and actually managed to save her career, and amasses a fortune of $ 60 million.

A judge has reportedly yet to weigh in on the latest guardianship dispute.