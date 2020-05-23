Britney Spears felt like “the ugly duckling” growing up

Britney Spears don didn’t like during adolescence and it took him time before they find beautiful. It is in any case what the star has revealed in a lengthy post published on Instagram.” data-reactid=”20″>Britney Spears don didn’t like during adolescence and it took him time before they find beautiful. It is in any case what the star has revealed in a lengthy post published on Instagram.

Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

After the court decision, Britney Spears will remain under supervision until at least the end of August

Charlize Theron shares a photo of her with her daughter… Britney Spears goes better containment than the rest of the world…

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton go out to dinner together… Madonna heals his knee…

“data-reactid=”22″>(…) Read more about 20minutes

To read also :

After the court decision, Britney Spears will remain under supervision until at least the end of August

Charlize Theron shares a photo of her with her daughter… Britney Spears goes better containment than the rest of the world…

Britney Spears and Paris Hilton go out to dinner together… Madonna heals his knee…