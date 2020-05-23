Britney Spears felt like “the ugly duckling” growing up

The singer Britney Spears — INSTARimages / Starface



Britney Spears didn’t like during

adolescence and it took him time before they find beautiful. It is in any case what the star has revealed in a lengthy post published on Instagram.

“I know that I need a fringe !!!!! Who would have thought that the fringe you made him appear much younger ? ! ? ! I stopped doing as soon as the CE2 and I remember it as if it was yesterday… It was so difficult to expose my forehead. Only the beautiful people could do that in the South (of the United States, where she was born) and I never felt cute enough to do it. All the girls in the beauty contests did but I didn’t participate “, she explained, with the candor for which he is known.

Protect

“I didn’t have beautiful teeth and I felt like an ugly duckling. I went to see a modeling agency but I was not cute enough so I said, “maybe I should do like older girls and show my front !!! I’ve done it and it felt like nothing but I thought I was falling !!!! And it’s more or less stayed like that since, ” said Britney Spears.

But as always, the apparent naivety of the thoughts of the singer to hide a true message of self-acceptance. “People protect themselves in different ways… When I make myself a fringe, I feel protected… almost as if I was back in CE2,” said Britney Spears.