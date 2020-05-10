Britney Spears girlfriend ? His last appearance leaves room for doubt

The interpreter Toxic and the sports coach of 25 years began to attend in 2016. In recent months, the star was able to count on the support of his presumed fiancé : after she announced that she wanted to make a break in his career, particularly in the care of her ailing father, Britney Spears spent a month in a psychiatric hospital last April for a mental disorder. “Sam remained at his side throughout his recent problems“reported a source ofE! News in the spring of last year. The mannequin would have been “a valuable aid for that Britney does everything it takes to feel better“.