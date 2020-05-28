Britney Spears has a revelation while putting on his top favorite: “I took my shoes off in the grass and realized that…”

Britney Spears generously shares snippets of his life in his home in Sherman Oaks, California. Excerpts from sessions of yoga, dances, parades held… The singer, 38-year-old uses his time on Instagram.

Yesterday, Brit-Brit has shared an inspiring video on his account, where it scrolls in her little top favorite, on a music of Enya, singer of “New Age” of the 80’s. In the description, she says to her fans with the revelation that she just had : “Today, I donned my white top favorite… I ran outside… took my shoes off in the grass and realised that the imagination is more powerful than knowledge”.

“Imagination is more important than knowledge”: if this sentence is telling you something, it is because he is a famous quote of Albert Einstein. And this is not the first time that the interpreter of Toxic to quote the physicist who seems to be a great source of inspiration for it. In 2016 already, ” says the Mail Online, she shared a picture of himself and said: “I love to watch. It will be the first person to whom I will speak in Heaven.”