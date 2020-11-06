BRITNEY SPEARS HAS ASKED TO REMOVE HER FATHER JAMIE FROM THE ROLE OF SUPERVISING HER GUARDIANSHIP

Britney Spears continues the legal battle over her personal and administrative protection.

His lawyer Samuel Ingham has compiled the necessary documents to ask the court to remove his father Jamie Spears from the role of co-tutor, as reported by The Blast and Billboard, then to take away from him the powers he has in the management of his daughter’s wealth and property.

The lawyer asked the court to let the Bessemer Trust Company become the singer’s sole finance conservator (she is currently co-tutor with her father).

She also noted that last October the artist was informed through a letter from her father’s lawyer that the management agency she had been working with for a long time had given up on continuing to represent her.

Jamie Spears allegedly hired a new manager without warning her and without discussing the details of the employment contract, such as how much the artist will have to pay him.

All this will be discussed in a hearing scheduled for November 10th.

Here is a summary of the story: the personal and administrative protection of Britney Spears was entrusted to her father Jamie Spears in 2008 after the judges decided that the star was unable to take care of her health and finances.

Since last year, the 38-year-old has been asking the court to review the case: she would hope that the protection ends but if it were to be maintained, she would not want Jamie Spears to have a say. Instead, she would rather prefer the fund she already co-manages, or her mother Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn.

Meanwhile, fans have started circulating the #FreeBritney hashtag to support the artist. The father branded the movement as a ” conspiracy theory ” and ” a joke “.

Recently, star friend Paris Hilton gave her #FreeBritney backing: ” It’s not fair not to be in control of your life, ” she said.