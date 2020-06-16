Britney Spears has recovered from her bangs… Courteney Cox celebrates her birthday in a bikini and slow motion…

The singer Britney Spears — INSTARimages / Starface



June 16, 2020

Britney Spears regains her bangs

Britney Spears has returned to the past by cutting her bangs ! “I did it, I finally cut my bangs “, published in Instagram, in the title of his new hair cut.

Anyone who has ever tried to cut a fringe just to welcome you to this feat of the singer Toxic…

Courteney Cox celebrates her birthday in a bikini and slow motion

Courteney Cox celebrates its 56th anniversary as it should be : in a bikini ! The star of Friendssoon-to-be old friends of the series, has posted a video of her, plunging in a bikini in a swimming pool, all in slow motion, and the rock of the years 90.

“I dive with the grace of god in this new year,” she wrote in the title of the video.

Her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, must regret being confined to the other side of the world…

Ivanka Trump, have given them a nickname is not very nice to Melania

Ivanka Trump surnommerait your mother-in-law Melania ” The Portrait “. The reason for this ? The wife of Donald Trump, he could speak never. The rumor began in a biography on the current First Lady, and written by Mary Jordan. According to the author, the 50th president of the united States call Ivanka Trump ” Princess “, because of his attitude of preference.

Rumors quickly denied by a spokesperson for Melania Trump, who described the book as ” pure fiction “, as the relays of the New York Times.