Britney Spears having fun on the internet, claiming to have beaten the record of Usain Bolt over 100 m

Run 100 m within 9 seconds, that was the dream of some fans of Usain Bolt. In fact, the Jamaican seemed to be able to push the boundaries of athletics, as has a certain August 16, 2009, during the final of the World Championships in Berlin. On this day, Usain Bolt crossed the finish line in 9 seconds 58, while spraying his own record.

Britney Spears, the singer of hits known around the world, such as Toxic or Baby one more time, had perhaps beat the record of the king of the 100 meters.

Is in Instagram, Britney posted a photo of herself, showing that she had ran 100 meters in 5 seconds on the 97. An amazing time, as the singer exceeds the record of the Jamaican more than 3 seconds. Of course, you will have understood, this is not the morning that a superstar of the song tickling in the record of the legend.

The singer confirmed it herself : “of course, I was joking that I would like to run the 100 meters in 5 seconds on the 97. The world record is held by Usain Bolt, is 9.58 seconds, but you better believe that I have just for the world record.

Usain Bolt can, therefore, reassure themselves, the world record in the 100m belongs to him forever, but can be more for a long time. Who knows, another star of the song you might as well try to move the bar 5 seconds.