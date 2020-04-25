Britney Spears : Her duets the most prominent

“The Way You Make Me Feel” with Michael Jackson

This duo is a little different, although equally iconic as the others on the list, because it has never been released on any album. In 2001, Michael Jackson celebrating thirty years of solo career since his first single, “Got to Be There”. It provides the opportunity for two spectacular concerts at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York on 7 and 10 September, which will be broadcast a few days later on tv on the CBS channel. Nearly 30 million Americans find themselves in front of their screen to see the King of Pop singing with his best friends : Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli, Marlon Brando, Whitney Houston… but also Britney Spears. Together, the two artists take back “The Way You Make Me Feel”, one of the many tubes of the album “Bad”. That night, the King of Pop adoube one of his heirs.