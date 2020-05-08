Britney Spears, her nod to her larger tube to encourage the containment

Britney Spears has re-written the words to one of her famous pipes on the occasion of the quarantine period for the vast majority of the world.

“My loneliness is saving me” (“my loneliness save me”). This Tuesday, 7 April 2020, Britney Spears has taken the words of his famous song “Baby One More Time” by changing a single word (she sings normally “My loneliness is killing me” or “my loneliness is killing me”), which makes all the difference in this global health crisis.

“Stay at home”

The singer, 38-year-old has posted an illustration of his character iconic of its clip released in 1998 dressed as a schoolgirl with two braids and holding a gel is hydro-alcoholic. This is a cartoonist in venezuela, Patricia Urrutia, who is being paid to the game and has seen his work be repostée on the profile Instagram of the star. Britney has not forgotten to thank the members of the hospital : “Thanks to all the staff who work tirelessly for our health during this period,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “#StayHome”.

This was not the first time that the american star highlighted the amazing work and investment of the caregiver. At the end of march, she addressed many thanks to the nursing staff but also, in particular, farmers and restaurateurs. “Thank you to all these wonderful people to help us during these difficult times !!!”, she had written.

