Britney Spears: her song “Baby One More Time” in history – Actu Britney Spears

“My loneliness is killing me (and I)/ I must confess I still believe (still believe)”everyone probably remembers these lyrics performed by Britney Spears in 1999 in France. It is obviously of the song “Baby One More Time’, from the eponymous album released the same year.

Real hit commercial, the song has broken records. In particular, it is remained not less than 32 weeks at the top of the charts and has sold over 8 million copies in the first few days. It is also the fifth single by a female artist with the most sold on the planet. It is what it is…

It is therefore no coincidence that, twenty years later, Rolling Stone magazine has honored this song. The music magazine considers this title as being “the greatest debut single of all time” and described the song as “thunder doom”.