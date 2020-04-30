Britney Spears: her yoga session in a bikini that doesn’t pass unnoticed – Actu Britney Spears

Britney Spears starts the year 2020 in the best way possible: by playing sports and being surrounded by his family. Very active on social networks, the interpreter of “Baby One More Time” has recently shared a video of her in full yoga session, simply wearing a bikini in purple.

And for this new decade, Britney Spears has decided to make some resolutions: “2020, I will make much more of acro-yoga and bases of yoga, she wrote. I am a beginner and it is a little difficult to let go…. To learn to trust and let someone else take your body.”

The end of the year festivities have also been sports for Britney Spears: “I’ve just got back from my family vacation and I ran 100 meters in 6.8 m/s. In high school I was at 6 m/s so I’m trying to recover my speed. I am wounded in the thigh so excuse me if my legs seem to be swollen”, she continued.